21 May 2018

Armenia: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

Infographic
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (563.77 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS (MARKET ALERT)

Despite a decrease in the cost of food in April, Armenian markets are at alert level for the fourth month in a row. The market alert is spread across the country, with the exception of Gegharkunik and Kutayk marzes.
After strong real GDP growth of 7.5% in 2017, it will slow to an average of 4% in 2018-22.

Food inflation sharply decreased from 4.7% in March to 1.5 in April, while overall inflation fell to 2.4%. However wages have also increased by 5.5% on a year-on year basis.

Prices of most staple commodities were stable at the abnormally high levels of the previous months. Remarkable drops in prices were registered for eggs and cucumbers, while a surge in cabbage, potatoes, onions, beetroots and carrots.

Finally, fuel prices are stable at abnormally high prices. This translates in higher costs of transportation and ultimately it can be considered one of the main reasons of the high food prices in the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.