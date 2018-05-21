Armenia: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

HIGHLIGHTS (MARKET ALERT)

Despite a decrease in the cost of food in April, Armenian markets are at alert level for the fourth month in a row. The market alert is spread across the country, with the exception of Gegharkunik and Kutayk marzes.

After strong real GDP growth of 7.5% in 2017, it will slow to an average of 4% in 2018-22.

Food inflation sharply decreased from 4.7% in March to 1.5 in April, while overall inflation fell to 2.4%. However wages have also increased by 5.5% on a year-on year basis.

Prices of most staple commodities were stable at the abnormally high levels of the previous months. Remarkable drops in prices were registered for eggs and cucumbers, while a surge in cabbage, potatoes, onions, beetroots and carrots.

Finally, fuel prices are stable at abnormally high prices. This translates in higher costs of transportation and ultimately it can be considered one of the main reasons of the high food prices in the country.