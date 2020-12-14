Armenia: Registered Arrivals of Displaced Population, Round 3 - Dec 2020

As a result to the latest armed conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (27th September) significant number of persons were displaced on the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Subsequently a number of efforts have been made by the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the international community to identify the locations of the displaced population and assess their needs through process of registration and targeted needs assessments. In this endeavour an Information Management Working Group led by the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office jointly with UNHCR and with the active participation of IOM out has been set up to coordinate the needs assessment efforts. As part of it, a Multi Sector Needs Assessment has been rolled out in seven selected regions of Armenia. In the meantime, through its longstanding cooperation with the Migration Service, Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia,IOM has received request for support in the analysis of the displaced population registration data. The latest update on registration data on spontaneous arrivals from the Migration Service or Armenia as of 9 December 2020 indicate that 90,640 spontaneous arrivals are scattered across 593 settlements and communities. Currently, 74 per cent of spontaneous arrivals are hosted in urban settlements, while 26 per cent are hosted in rural settlements. 39 per cent of the displaced population have been registered in Yerevan, 18 per cent in Kotayk, and 9 per cent in Syunik.