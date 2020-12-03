Armenia: Registered Arrivals of Displaced Population, Dec 2020

On the morning of 27 September, renewed hostilities erupted in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. This was the latest flare up in a conflict that has been ongoing for over thirty years. On 9 November 2020, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan, and the President of Russia announced a tripartite ceasefire agreement ending the hostilities in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) conflict zone.

While data on the population displaced as a result of the conflict and their needs remains limited, a number of first efforts have been rolled out to assess displacement locations and needs. As the first efforts at collecting information on the needs of displaced and host communities are being rolled out in ten selected districts, an Information Management Working Group has been set up to coordinate efforts, led by the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office jointly with UNHCR and with the active participation of IOM. In meantime IOM has received the registration data form the Armenian Migration Service (Ministry of Territorial on 17 November 2020 as export from registration database as aggregates on settlement level with population values by community settlement name. The latest update on registration data on spontaneous arrivals from the Armenian Migration Services from 30 November 2020 indicate that 89,149 spontaneous arrivals are scattered across 582 settlements and communities. 76 per cent of spontaneous arrivals are currently hosted in urban settlements, while 24 per cent are hosted in rural settlements. 39 per cent of the displaced have been registered in Yerevan, 18 per cent in Kotayk, and 9 per cent in Syunik. While actual number of displaced arrivals present in Armenia is highly dynamic and fluid, including due to ongoing returns to Nagorno Karabakh and the backlog in Migration Services registration, the data presented in this report represents official data available at community-settlement level and as such is subject to change.

For more details, historical data set and data visualisation dashboard please visit Armenia | Displacement (iom.int).