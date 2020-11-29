Armenia – Rapid needs assessment: Ararat (production date: 5 November 2020)

CONTEXT

On 27 September 2020 clashes broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region with a population of 150,932 people. The intensification of conflict has led to large scale displacement of up to 90,000 people from the region. Many have fled to Armenia and are living in collective centres (kindergartens), being hosted by locals, i.e. nondisplaced households, or renting.

The displacement situation is further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the approach of winter. Thousands of spontaneous arrivals are likely in need of immediate assistance but information gaps hamper the humanitarian response. To help fill those gaps, REACH in partnership with People In Need (PIN) conducted a rapid needs assessment in the marz of Ararat, aiming to provide key information on the demographics, intentions, and priority needs of spontaneous arrivals. This is the second assessment and the fifth marz to be assessed.