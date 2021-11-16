Armenia + 1 more

Armenia Protection Monitoring Report #6 September - October 2021 (Snapshot #2)

UNHCR’s Protection Monitoring (PM) exercise is conducted on an ongoing basis to analyse trends in the protection environment and risks facing individuals in a refugee-like situation displaced during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It uses standard questionnaire to gain information on their protection situation, needs, and coping mechanisms.

Highlights

The intention to return amongst people in a refugee-like situation interviewed during the reporting period dropped to 5% compared to 9% in May/June and 6% in July/August.

3% of interviewed households were residing in collective accommodation (Collective Shelters or Transitional Centers ). UNHCR has provided through its implementing partner Mission Armenia a two months’ cash assistance for September and October to 79 households residing in collective accommodations to assist with relocation costs from shelters to houses and/or to cover rental costs.

Among concerns related to return: security risks (29%), no access to the area of origin/former habitual residence (27%), lack of access to livelihood (13%), presence of mines (10%), lack of access to basic services (7%), damaged property (7%) and lack of access to food (5%) were reported.

During the latest Protection Monitoring exercise, 127 households were identified as the most vulnerable and were referred to relevant partners who provided them with the required assistance.

