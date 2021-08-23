Armenia Protection Monitoring Mid-Year Report, January - June 2021

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

On 27 September 2020, fighting broke out along the former line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan and progressively expanded until a ceasefire statement was signed on 9 November 2020. As a consequence, tens of thousands of people affected by Nagorno-Karabakh conflict fled to Armenia while tens of thousands of conflict-affected people were also temporarily displaced within Azerbaijan.

According to the Migration Service of the Republic of Armenia, some 90,000 persons found themselves in a refugee-like situation in Armenia as reported in December 2020 of whom 88% were women and children. The latest report from the Migration Service of the Republic of Armenia accounted for 68,050 as of March 2021 who at the time were residing in ten marzes (provinces) of the country1 including Yerevan.

The host community in Armenia welcomed population in a refugee-like situation, sharing accommodation, food, and other available resources. However, previously socioeconomically stable households that hosted refugee-like families are now facing challenges to pay rent, utilities and provide food for themselves and for those who they host. In addition to being hosted by local communities, the new arrivals benefit from the communal accommodation provided by the Government. In its effort to address urgent needs of the affected population, the Government has been rolling out several cash-based support programmes, since mid-November 20202. UNHCR is conducting the protection monitoring of population in a refugee-like situation since November 2020 (the link to the previous Protection Monitoring reports).