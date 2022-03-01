Armenia Protection Monitoring Annual Report 2021

Executive summary

Protection Monitoring activities implemented by UNHCR and its partners in 2021 were done through some 5,804 interviews, covering 25,746 individuals. Interviews were conducted both by phone and during in-person meetings held in communities with a high concentration of people in a refugee-like situation.

Throughout the monitoring cycles, UNHCR was able to identify a number of areas where the situation of the interviewed persons somehow changed.

Such is the case with regard to accommodation for instance, where the number of persons staying in collective centres decreased progressively in 2021. As most collective shelters and transitional centres have been closed down by the authorities, 95% of the respondents reported staying in rented accommodation/dwelling by the end of the year. Almost 20% of the interviewed persons are still sharing accommodation with host families, having access to utilities.

In terms of priority needs, cash and shelter remained important elements by the end of the year, as well as the continued need for food assistance, indicating that the interviewed individuals are still experiencing difficult socio-economic conditions. Sources of income originating from employment have nevertheless increased during the year, whereas humanitarian assistance as a source of income decreased in the same period. However, the employment programs offered to displaced population were very often of a temporary (seasonal) nature and the protection monitoring did not collect specific information about the nature of employments found by the interviewed persons, or the salary levels.

With regard to documentation, the interviewed population progressively improved its situation and individuals have been able to replace or be issued missing documentation thanks to the introduction of relevant procedures for restoration of missing documents In the Republic of Armenia. Documentation is an important pre-condition to access rights and other services in Armenia.

Access to school did not constitute a major concern for the interviewed persons, as a majority reported access to education for their children. Attendance of kindergarten did not however significantly improve during the reporting period. This nevertheless indicates a high degree of social cohesion between the refugee-like population and the host community, which is also reflected by the results of the monitoring. Similarly, access to medical treatment has not emerged as a concern during the protection monitoring and while information on Covid19 was largely accessible, vaccination is somehow still low among the interviewed population. The protection monitoring also revealed that a high proportion of the interviewed refugee-like population had still not made a firm decision regarding return to the former place of habitual residence.

The number of persons travelling back also decreased drastically over the year, which can be due to the fact that 82% of respondents were residing in areas which are now under control of Azerbaijan. Over the course of the year, details were also gathered on the reasons for travel to the places of former residence and are presented in the relevant section of the Protection Monitoring Report.

Protection monitoring proved to be a very effective tool, supporting identification of immediate needs, for which the concerned individuals were referred to the relevant duty-bearers and service providers for detailed assessment and support. Based on the comprehensive findings and data from Protection Monitoring reports, UNHCR has adjusted its operational delivery and projects, including those of implementing partners to the needs of people in a refugee-like situation displaced during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It also helped identify longer term trends during the year, particularly areas of relative improvement in the situation of the interviewed individuals, as well as issues that still require attention and support by UNHCR and its partners.