Armenia: Operational Update, July – September 2021

UNHCR continues its response to meet the needs of persons displaced during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in coordination with the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and the Government of Armenia.

UNHCR launched a new Protection Hotline in August 2021. Through more than 200 calls, persons of concern raised a number of issues, in particular over access to social assistance.

UNHCR continues capacity- building activities for key stakeholders. Around 40 public defenders were trained on the provision of legal aid to refugees and asylum-seekers.

KEY INDICATORS

9,875 displaced individuals

by the NK conflict were reached through 2,017 protection monitoring interviews from July to September 2021. Some 340 displaced persons were identified for referrals for additional assistance and access to services.

14 Peaceful Coexistence Projects (PCPs) and 5 projects supporting community-based organizations were finalized during the reporting period. The PCPs included provision of technical assistance, construction of children’s playgrounds and sport pitches. About 200 displaced women and children benefited from the support of community-based organizations.

Operational Context

On 27 September 2020, clashes broke out along the line of contact and expanded to other areas until a ceasefire statement was signed ending the Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) conflict on 9 November. Some 90,000 people displaced by the conflict fled to Armenia. It is estimated that some 36,989 persons remained in a refugee-like situation in Armenia as of July 2021. UNHCR continues to respond to the needs of the displaced people in cooperation with the Government of Armenia, also in the framework of the Inter-Agency Response Plan.

From January to September 2021, 151 asylum-seekers from Iran, Syria, India, Iraq, Jordan and other countries have applied for protection in Armenia. Documentation, housing, decent employment and livelihood opportunities remain the most pressing needs of asylum-seekers and refugees. The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the escalation of the conflict, has aggravated the challenges associated with their difficult economic situation in Armenia. UNHCR and partners are working toward enhancing the protection environment while providing assistance to those most at risk. UNHCR continues advocating for inclusion of persons of concern in national response plans, including COVID-19 recovery and vaccination plans and other legislative and administrative reforms.