Armenia: Operational Update, April – June 2021 [EN/AM]

UNHCR continues its response to meet the needs of persons displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, in coordination with UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and the Government of Armenia.

UNHCR kicked off peaceful coexistence projects throughout Armenia with community-based protection and age, gender and diversity approaches for the displaced and host communities.

COVID-19 vaccinations have launched in Armenia, free-ofcharge. UNHCR monitors the national roll-out to ensure that persons of concern have access to vaccination.

Update on Achievements

Operational Context

On 27 September 2020, clashes broke out along the line of contact and expanded to other areas in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, until a ceasefire statement was signed on 9 November. The conflict resulted in civilian casualties, destroyed infrastructure and some 90,000 people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts to Armenia. According to the Government of Armenia, 36,989 persons were in a refugee-like situation in Armenia as of 25 May 2021.

Documentation, housing, decent employment and livelihood opportunities remain the most pressing needs of asylum-seekers and refugees. The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the escalation of the conflict, aggravated the challenges associated with their difficult socioeconomic situation in Armenia.

UNHCR and partners work toward enhancing the protection environment while providing assistance to those most at risk. UNHCR advocates for inclusion of persons of concern in national response plans, including COVID-19 recovery and vaccination plans, and other legislative and administrative reforms.