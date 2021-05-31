Armenia: MSNA 2nd Round PowerPoint Presentation - May 2021

Key Findings

• 94% of the households (HHs) in a refugee-like situation reported that they did not intend to move or were unable to communicate their intentions. Those HHs that were planning to move most commonly reported intending to go back to large cities of Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) such as Sepanakert and Martiuni, or other cities in Armenia.

• Findings suggest that shelter, cash, and food, are the main priority needs among the HHs in a refugee- like situation (descending order). For host community, these needs are relatively similar: cash and food.

• The current displacement situation appears less dynamic than it did during the previous round, with findings suggesting that, for the majority of HHs, it is unlikely that they will return to their area of origin (AoO) in the near future.

• Only 17% of HHs in a refugee-like situation indicated that shelter in their area of origin sustained no damage.

• The perception of safety at the current place seems to have worsened for the population in a refugee-like situation, especially in such marzes as Syunik. 10% of the HHs in a refugee-like situation reported not feeling safe at all and 6% reported feeling rather unsafe.

• Findings suggest that the employment status among the population in a refugee-like situation changed considerably after the conflict, with the share of unemployed HHs seemingly having tripled, while the share of those who had held permanent jobs has decreased noticeably.