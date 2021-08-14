Armenia Inter-Agency Response Plan Report (October 2020 – June 2021)

Introduction

On 27 September 2020, heavy clashes broke out along the line of contact (LoC) and quickly expandedto other areas in and around Nagorno-Karabakh (NK), until a nine-point ceasefire agreement was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan during the night of 9-10 November. The six-week conflict resulted in significant civilian casualties and the destruction of many houses and public infrastructure in the NK and neighboring districts, including schools, roads and communication networks. As a result, at the peak of the crisis, it is estimated that the majority of the population living in NK had fled to Armenia.

From the 90,000 persons in a refugee-like situation1 that were living in Armenia, at the start of the response, it is estimated that some 36,989 persons remain across ten regions of the country2 and Yerevan, as of 30 June 2021. UNHCR and its partner monitored buses provided by the Mayor of Yerevan Municipality facilitating return to NK. From mid-November to 15 June, 34,564 have embarked on these buses. Yet the nature and sustainability of these returns are yet to be determined and many of the persons interviewed at the point of departure admitted using the buses multiple times. While the ceasefire agreement is currently holding, concerns have emerged due to reports of punctual incidents, which could affect the willingness of the population from Nagorno-Karabakh to return. According to Migration Services data from March 2021, about 72% of refugee-like persons that remain in Armenia are from the areas returned under Azerbaijani control and therefore unlikely to return. This is largely corroborated by findings of Protection Monitoring from March-April 2021, where 76% of respondents wanted to remain in Armenia or unsure about return. Moreover, according to the second Multi Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA), 94% of people in refugee-like situation intended not to move or were unable to communicate their intension.

In terms of needs of refugee-like persons, shelter and cash remained the top two priority needs, according to Protection Monitoring and MSNA reports. Other needs, in descending order, identified by Protection Monitoring during early stages on emergency in November-December were employment, food, and clothing items. In March- April, refugee-like reported household items, employment, and clothing items to round up their top five needs.

The Government of Armenia (GoA), both at national and local levels, continued to respond to the needs of refugee- like population from NK, providing critical support since the onset of the emergency. Among others, support from the host government included provision of communal shelters, health services and cash assistance programmes. On 31 March 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia made a Humanitarian Appeal addressed to international partners to respond to the humanitarian and socio-economic needs of people affected by the hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.3 The Appeal4 calls for “urgent and comprehensive actions” to provide support to affected NK population by all humanitarian actors. However, it does not differentiate between the refugee-like population in Armenia and returnees in NK. For the latter population, Armenian inter-agency response lacks jurisdiction. The Appeal was supported by a comprehensive needs-assessment commissioned by the Government and carried out by the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation in both Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

Following the renewed fighting on 27 September 2020, the UN Secretary-General called for unimpeded access to humanitarian workers and delivery of humanitarian assistance and services to civilians in and around the NK conflict zone. Since the 9 November trilateral ceasefire statement, the UN has reiterated its readiness to deploy an initial independent inter-agency humanitarian assessment mission to NK and other conflict-affected areas. The UN continues to engage with all concerned parties to secure access to NK and discussions on the specific parameters and timing of the initial planned scoping mission continue.