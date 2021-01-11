Armenia Inter-agency Response Plan 2020-2021 - Working Group-Strategy Template

Organizations: Protection Working Group (PWG) consists of representatives from 31 organizations, such as UN agencies, international organizations, international and local NGOs, and the Human Rights Defender’s Office, which was invited in the auspice of its special mandate focused on human rights protection

1) Needs Overview

Needs assessments and protection monitoring findings have indicated that the main needs of the population in refugee-like situation in Armenia1 are essentially related to shelter, cash and food. From the onset of emergency, the Government has entrusted municipalities with the responsibility to respond and assist the refugee-like population from Nagorno-Karabakh (NK), which were largely supported by private donors (including from diaspora) during the initial emergency response. As a result, majority of persons in refugee-like situation were received by hosting communities and provided with basic support. However, a mid and long-term strategy for assistance programmes is necessary, also to ensure effective and durable protection, focused on community mobilization, self-reliance and resilience.

The main protection needs of persons of concern are:

Timely and effective identification and assistance to the most vulnerable categories (unaccompanied/separated children, elderly persons without support, persons with disabilities, pregnant/lactating women, survivors of serious trauma, etc.), who require special attention and robust protection, social and legal support;

More clarity is required on the legal status and access to basic rights and services to ensure effective, harmonized and equal access of the refugee-like population to health care, education, documentation, social protection and other basic rights and services without any delay and avoid any confusion in practice;

Improved access to information about their rights, available services and existing assistance programmes as low awareness precludes them from receiving timely assistance and hinders their ability to protect their rights and limits their resilience and self-reliance.

Assistance programmes should focus on vulnerable people to ensure equal legal and practical access to available support. Protection monitoring has revealed that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and because the recent conflict has stretched capacity of the health facilities, access to qualified and timely health care and provision of medicines might be limited. Some targeted care and assistance should be considered in case of persons with disabilities (including children), people with serious diseases and survivors of serious trauma (including mental health).

Although there is willingness to provide educational support to all refugee-children, notably through preschool, secondary and higher education, the capacities of the education system are limited and additional support is required to ensure effective continuity of education with effective assistance (electronic devices, school supplies, clothes, etc.) and development of special education support.

State assistance programmes have been announced to provide blank and targeted financial assistance to the refugee-like population. In this regard, physical and technical capacity of the most vulnerable categories (elderly persons, persons with disabilities, etc) should be considered to ensure their effective and timely access, and provision of individual support should be arranged as required. Considering the upcoming winter season, severely damaged infrastructure in NK, inability of many of the refugee-like population to return home, particularly to the regions which have been handed over to Azerbaijan. It is important to draw special attention to monitoring of return concerning protection needs, counselling of those considering return on available assistance and conditions in NK, in particular in case of women and children at risk, persons with disabilities and elderly people without family support.

Legal aid and access to information is of vital importance, as people need information and support with documentation, but also how and where to apply for basic services and how to claim their rights to access the services. Often the lack of information and issues with documentation limit opportunities for immediate support to the families in need, as the potential verification and assessment of needs and the risk for potential duplications result in delayed and ineffective processes.

The host communities have been part of the response as they warmly welcomed the refugee-like population, sharing their accommodation and food, as well as offering other assistance (clothes, hygienic items, etc). According to various needs assessments and protection monitoring, at present, persons of concern feel safe and secure in their communities and do not face any social cohesion issues