Armenia Inter-Agency Operational Update, July - September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Coordination: The UN system in Armenia continues to operate with a structure under the lead of the Resident Coordinator’s Office and UNHCR to coordinate humanitarian efforts and maximize efficiency of the response in Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) conflict.

▪ Protection: In partnership with KASA Foundation UNHCR launched new hotline on 13 August. A total of 89 unique calls concerning documentation, health issues, and other services were received and answered. ▪ Shelter and NFI: UNHCR through Mission Armenia provided NFI assistance to 1,102 families (6,205 persons) distributing 70 cooking kits to 91 families (522 beneficiaries), 203 jerry cans to 94 families (556 persons), and 379 miscellaneous items including furniture, refrigerators, gas stove and other equipment to 917 families (5,127 persons). UNHCR, in collaboration with the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, provided cash support (for rental subsidy) to 14,000 displaced persons.

▪ Cash: ICRC, through ARCS, supported 1,609 host families hosting 4,996 displaced persons in July 2021, followed by post-distribution monitoring of 160 families.

▪ Food Security and Nutrition: WFP, in collaboration with Mission Armenia (MA), provided 853 households (2,073 individuals) with in-kind assistance in Shirak region. Action Against Hunger, with support of their partner MA, provided in-kind food assistance to 677 households in Kotayk, Ararat, and Yerevan. UNICEF reached 2,650 individuals with nutrition support in the provinces of Armavir, Ararat, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik.

▪ Health: IOM Armenia completed provision of primary health care services to the displaced from NK within the framework of the CERF Project by the end of July: The National Center for Infectious Diseases implemented 188 visits to more than 100 communities of all ten provinces of Armenia. Since the beginning of the IARP, and as of end of July, the mobile health teams screened 9,985 individuals, 3,335 individuals were referred for specialized medical treatment, and 2,197 individuals received symptomatic treatment. IOM's implementing partner INTRA Mental Health Centre conducted psychological assessment of 502 individuals displaced from NK.

▪ Early Recovery: UNDP continued its efforts for introduction of energy efficiency measures in Armenian communities. To decrease energy consumption and thus expenditures in Vardenis municipality, installation of 37 kW photovoltaic (PV) systems and upgrading streetlights to L.E.D. luminaires have been started (all 15,820 inhabitants benefit from it, including 237 refugee-like individuals). The installation is ongoing, and expected to be completed by the end of the year.