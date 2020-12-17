Armenia

Armenia Inter-Agency Operational Update, 10 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The UN system in Armenia has put in place a coordination structure under the lead of the Resident Coordinator’s Office and UNHCR to coordinate humanitarian efforts and maximize the efficiency of the response in Armenia to the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

  • To date, 15 UN agencies, 32 international NGOs, 26 national NGOs, 3 intergovernmental organisations, 3 Government entities, and 6 international organizations are part of the coordination structure and engage across 5 operational working groups (Shelter & NFI, Protection, Food Security & Nutrition, Health, Early Recovery) and 3 sub-working groups (Child Protection, Education, Cash). Two Working Groups (WG) are co-led by NGO partners.

  • The Coordination Steering Group issupported by the Information Management Working Group, which leads interagency data collection efforts and analysis, and a technical forum on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) that ensures a coordinated and effective approach on MHPSS activities across WGs.

  • Preliminary results of ongoing monitoring exercises have identified the following priority needs among the spontaneous arrivals in Armenia:

o Shelter;

o Cash;

o Employment;

o Food;

o Clothing;

o Access to health care;

o Household items;

o Hygiene items;

o Education.

  • Priority needs include cash for winterization, as well as more needs-based, predictable and long-term support to those families, who will be unable to return both in the short-term and long-term. At the same time, cash for food and non-food items should be embedded in future Government interventions together with support to host families.

  • Monitoring of returns and return intentions have shown that most spontaneous arrivals will remain in Armenia for the winter months with 37% willing to go back home.

o 42% of those intending to return indicated to do so in the coming days, 20% in the next 1-2 weeks, and 23% in the next 2-4 months or more.

o Security, access to livelihoods, repairs to housing, and restoration of infrastructure were cited as main conditions to be in place for returns.

