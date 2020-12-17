Armenia Inter-Agency Operational Update, 10 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The UN system in Armenia has put in place a coordination structure under the lead of the Resident Coordinator’s Office and UNHCR to coordinate humanitarian efforts and maximize the efficiency of the response in Armenia to the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

To date, 15 UN agencies, 32 international NGOs, 26 national NGOs, 3 intergovernmental organisations, 3 Government entities, and 6 international organizations are part of the coordination structure and engage across 5 operational working groups (Shelter & NFI, Protection, Food Security & Nutrition, Health, Early Recovery) and 3 sub-working groups (Child Protection, Education, Cash). Two Working Groups (WG) are co-led by NGO partners.

The Coordination Steering Group issupported by the Information Management Working Group, which leads interagency data collection efforts and analysis, and a technical forum on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) that ensures a coordinated and effective approach on MHPSS activities across WGs.

Preliminary results of ongoing monitoring exercises have identified the following priority needs among the spontaneous arrivals in Armenia:

o Shelter;

o Cash;

o Employment;

o Food;

o Clothing;

o Access to health care;

o Household items;

o Hygiene items;

o Education.

Priority needs include cash for winterization, as well as more needs-based, predictable and long-term support to those families, who will be unable to return both in the short-term and long-term. At the same time, cash for food and non-food items should be embedded in future Government interventions together with support to host families.

Monitoring of returns and return intentions have shown that most spontaneous arrivals will remain in Armenia for the winter months with 37% willing to go back home.

o 42% of those intending to return indicated to do so in the coming days, 20% in the next 1-2 weeks, and 23% in the next 2-4 months or more.

o Security, access to livelihoods, repairs to housing, and restoration of infrastructure were cited as main conditions to be in place for returns.