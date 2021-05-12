Armenia Inter-Agency Operational Update, 1- 31 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ The UN system in Armenia continues to operate with a coordination structure put in place under the lead of the Resident Coordinator’s Office and UNHCR to coordinate humanitarian efforts and maximize the efficiency of the response in Armenia to the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh (NK).

▪ Daily monitoring of people departing from Yerevan to Stepanakert is ongoing since 14 November 2020. 100 key informant interviews were conducted at the departure point in Yerevan. According to UNHCR’s departure monitoring as of end of March, an estimated 26,766 individuals travelled to NK since midNovember, but the nature and sustainability of these returns are yet to be determined. The departure monitoring has identified certain gaps in the way returns are organized, and UNHCR continued its dialogue with the authorities to address them.

▪ Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) with ICRC support has started disbursement of cash support to host families in Tavush and Syunik marzes, in alignment with Government-led cash programme and within signed MoU and agreement with Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA), Social Security Service and banks.

▪ UNHCR through its partners, ARCS and Mission Armenia distributed essential household items to 9,791 persons in Kotayk, Syunik, Armavir marzes and Yerevan municipality.

▪ Aleppo NGO provided scholarships to 40 students living in a refugee-like situation to support their studies at Armenian universities.

▪ In order to respond to the need for free medication and supplies at primary healthcare level, WHO has donated 59 standardized drug modules (set packages to respond to non-communicable diseases) to the MoH to help provide free noncommunicable disease medication to up to 66,000 individuals.

▪ In March 2021, two Early Recovery WG partners, UNDP and UNIDO, reached a total of 4,195 individuals through one or a combination of activities such as livelihoods support to small business, restoration of social infrastructure and amenities, COVID-19 response, veteran support, social cohesion, peacebuilding and leadership development.

▪ On 31 March the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Armenia launched a ‘humanitarian appeal’ requesting assistance in Nagorno-Karabakh. The appeals list five priority areas for humanitarian support that include cash assistance to displaced persons from in and around NK, to hosting families in NK and Armenia and to carry out temporary public works to address unemployment. The total amount requested for cash assistance programs is about USD 45M. Shelter solutions and WASH assistance for affected families in NK are the other two priorities.

▪ UNHCR, UNICEF and IOM delivered their interim report of the CERF implementation status.