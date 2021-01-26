Armenia: Hailstorm - Operation Update Report - DREF Operation n° MDRAM006

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Through this DREF Operation Update no. 1, a one-month extension of the operational timeframe is requested for the following reasons:

200 households who initially were planned to be provided with vouchers for clothes approached ARCS with the request to change the modality and instead of vouchers they preferred to receive cash and household items.

Due to COVID-19 and the conflict situation, 47 out of 958 households could not reach the bank to receive their cash on time.

The one-month extension will allow people to obtain their cash from the bank, which will entail ARCS to perform all planned activities in the extended timeframe of the operation.