Armenia: Hailstorm - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF Operation n° MDRAM006

On 13 July 2020, a heavy hailstorm hit the city of Gyumri, Armenia. Though in the past years Armenia and the targeted region faced hailstorms, this was an unprecedented hazard in its volume and mainly due to the fact that it also affected the urban areas, besides the rural territories.

Within a couple of hours, the hail blocked the sewage systems and the rain waters flooded the streets, houses, shops and other facilities.

According to the information provided by the meteorological services, such a hailstorm happened 170 years ago. In Gyumri, there are neighbourhoods where the people still live in temporary shelters (container type houses) since the earthquake in 1988. Their houses are too old and vulnerable to such hazards. The water caused significant damages to their houses, belongings including food stocks, clothing and footwear, electric appliances, etc.

According to the rapid assessment conducted by the ARCS Shirak branch and information provided by the local authorities, there are about 1,000 households affected by the hailstorm and about 600 households (about 2,670 persons), who are residing in such containers are affected the most. They have urgent basic needs including food, clothing, household items, bed linen, etc.