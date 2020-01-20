Armenia: Hailstorm - DREF Operation n° MDRAM005 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 27 June 2019 a hailstorm has damaged almost all yield capacity of 14 communities in Shirak region in Armenia. This storm was already the third to hit Armenia within a month. According to results of the rapid assessment conducted by the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) and Shirak regional authorities, 14 communities and about 3,900 households have been affected. 960 households in the four most affected communities have lost 80 to 100 per cent of their yield capacity.

Therefore, these four most affected communities were selected to be targeted by the DREF operation.

Based on the information provided by local authorities, the Armenian Red Cross Society together with its Shirak Regional branch conducted several meetings with regional authorities and has organized needs assessment in communities which have been most affected. After meeting with regional government representatives and presenting ARCS’s initiative, ARCS developed the criteria for the selection of people to work with in affected communities. Afterwards, the ARCS assessment team conducted an additional meeting with local authorities from the affected communities, and presented the selection criteria, based on which authorities were assigned to prepare a list of affected people/ families.

The hailstorm caused extensive damage to a large number of households across the region. The Disaster Response Team (DRT) assigned by the ARCS met with Shirak Region (Marz) authorities to receive a detailed overview and analysis of the situation. Based on the data available from official sources and ARCS’ Shirak regional team, ARCS’ DRT together with regional government representatives selected six most affected communities where the yield capacity was damaged between 75% and100% (see map in Annex 1) as targets of the operation. A meeting was held with the heads of the communities to discuss the response approach and present selection criteria for provision of support from the Red Cross. According to local leaders, hail in these communities destroyed even the leaves of the crops, leaving farmers without any means of living.