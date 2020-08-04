Armenia - Hailstorm (DG ECHO, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2020)

A heavy hailstorm hit the city of Gyumri in Armenia on 13 July, causing major flash floods and damage to poor housing. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Armenian authorities estimate that some 1,000 households were affected, including 600 critically vulnerable households residing in “permanent shelters” (dating back to 1988 Spitak earthquake), who require immediate humanitarian assistance.

The Armenian Red Cross Society provided immediate assistance through the provision of unconditional cash and voucher assistance, as well as in-kind relief goods to cover their basic needs, including food, clothing, household items, bed linen to help people cope with the consequences of the hailstorm.