Armenia Food Security & Nutrition Working Group Response: Covered period: 01/07/2021 – 31/07/2021

WORKING GROUP RESPONSE UPDATE

During the reportable period WFP has provided with in-kind food assistance to 853 households/ 2073 individuals (SSN beneficiaries) in Shirak region through cooperating partner Mission Armenia NGO.

Action against hunger supported spontaneous arrivals through in-kind (602 HH) and service delivery/ support. In particular, 602 HHs were provided with food assistance in Kotayk, Yerevan and Ararat. Out of 602 HHs, 154 HHs also received a package of clothes to cover most immediate clothing needs, and 100 HHs also received baby kits. In addition, 443 individuals, in particular caregivers of vulnerable infants & young children have received basic support on IYCF, childcare practices and psycho-social well-being in Yerevan, Kotayk and Ararat.