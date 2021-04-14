Armenia Food Security & Nutrition Technical Working Group Response Update: March 2021 Partner Coverage

Four Food Security and Nutrition Working Group partners reached 13,461 individuals with in-kind food assistance in March 2021 in three provinces across Armenia. Those reached include individuals in refugee-like situations and individuals from households hosting them. Food assistance reached only 26% of those estimated as being in need, demonstrating large gaps in the response.

Specialised assistance targeting at-risk groups of malnutrition, including women, children, and the elderly was reported as wholly unfunded by the two Food Security and Nutrition Working Group members actively fundraising for this type of assistance (Action Against Hunger and Unicef). This leaves significant gaps in this type of activity.

Protection of existing food generating assets is critical to food security in the medium term, and FAO is selecting 600 participants for a programme that will support households to maintain existing poultry and livestock. WFP is supporting border communities to adapt agricultural practices to increase productivity and profitability.

WFP VAM team have supported the Food Security and Nutrition Working Group to better understand the changing needs of the affected population. The latest data shows that 65% of people affected are in need of food assistance.