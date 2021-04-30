Armenia
Armenia Food Security and Market Monitoring System (mVAM) Results - April 2021
Attachments
Objective: Remote food security and market monitoring system (mVAM) was launched in February 2021.
This phone-based survey was conducted among 1,072 spontaneous arrivals and 273 hosting families of the spontaneous arrivals during February-March 2021 across the country.
It aimed to:
monitor the food security situation of spontaneous arrivals and its hosting families;
assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the influx resulted from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict over time.
support the Government’s policymakers and partners to design evidence-based interventions in support of the most vulnerable resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the NK conflict, with two planned cycles (one in FebruaryMarch and the other one in May-June 2021)