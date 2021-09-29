Armenia + 6 more
Armenia Fact Sheet, September 2021
Attachments
In the context of Global Refugee Compact, UNHCR supports the Government of Armenia to improve protection mechanisms, statelessnessrelated policies, and ensure refugees’ inclusion in national reforms.
Nagorno-Karabakh (NK): UNHCR provides humanitarian assistance to individuals in a refugee-like situation displaced from NK residing in Armenia in coordination with the UN sister agencies.
Inter-Agency Response: Under the joint leadership of the UN RC and UNHCR, the UN Country Team is implementing the Inter-Agency Response Plan with the latest report available on the data portal.
HIGHLIGHTS
Protection Monitoring
10,880 individuals were interviewed from January to September 2021 [report available here]. 4,243 individuals were referred to individual assistance and available services.
Launch of a Hotline
In August 2021 to ensure a consistent communication channel and a feedback mechanism with persons of concern guided by the principle of accountability to affected populations.
Peaceful Co-existence Projects
have been launched through Armenia. Two municipalities and five community-based organizations were provided with technical assistance in Syunik province.
Construction of two sport courts with children’s playgrounds was launched in Sisian and Goris towns