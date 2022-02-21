Armenia Fact Sheet, February 2022

UNHCR launched a new Protection Strategy in December 2021, which will guide the Office’s protection interventions and overarching operational deliverables for 2022.

In 2022, UNHCR expanded its protection monitoring activities to cover all of UNHCR’s person of concern population groups, including asylum-seekers, refugees and stateless persons.

In coordination with state agencies, UNHCR provides humanitarian assistance to persons in a refugeelike situation in Armenia who were displaced as a result of the NagornoKarabakh (NK) conflict.

Key Priorities

■ Protection: UNHCR continues extending expert support to the Government to seek durable solutions for refugees and other displaced persons in accordance with the international standards.

■ Access to territory: UNHCR systematically monitors points of entry to ensure that asylum-seekers can access the territory without hindrance, supports the building of national capacities in the area of asylum, and assists in institutionalization of refugee law courses for border guards and entry officials.

■ Asylum procedures: UNHCR, in partnership with Mission Armenia NGO, monitors administrative and judicial asylum procedures and assists the Government to enhance the quality and efficiency of asylum procedures. In 2022, UNHCR is commissioning a comprehensive assessment of the capacity gaps and needs in the asylum system of Armenia.

■ Community Empowerment and Self-Reliance: UNHCR provides targeted assistance to persons of concern to facilitate their integration in Armenia. Along with psychosocial, legal and medical assistance, refugees benefit from vocational and language courses and livelihood and income-generation projects. Through partnership with MADE51, displaced women entrepreneurs are engaged in production of traditional handicraft, souvenirs and masks.