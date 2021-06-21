Armenia Fact Sheet, February 2021

Promoting the Global Refugee Compact, UNHCR supports Armenia in improving refugee reception and protection mechanisms, statelessness related policies, and refugees’ inclusion in ongoing national reforms.

Nagorno-Karabakh (NK): Jointly with the UN RC Office, UNHCR provides humanitarian assistance to the refugee-like population displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and residing across the country.

Inter-Agency Response: Under the joint leadership of the UN RC and UNHCR, the UN Country Team launched Armenia Inter-Agency Response Plan and presented to the Government on 28 January 2021