Armenia Fact Sheet, 30 June 2021

In the context of Global Refugee Compact, UNHCR supports the State to improve refugee reception and protection mechanisms, statelessness related policies, and ensure refugees’ inclusion in ongoing national reforms.

Nagorno-Karabakh (NK): Jointly with the UN RC Office, UNHCR provides humanitarian assistance to the refugee-like population displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and residing across the country.

Inter-Agency Response: Under the joint leadership of the UN RC and UNHCR, the UN Country Team launched the Armenia Inter-Agency Response Plan - presented to the Government on 28 January 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Protection Monitoring

1,907 individuals were interviewed during the reporting period. Among them, 51% were women.

The most recent Protection Monitoring Report includes data on protection related risks and challenges faced by persons of concern.

Cash Assistance

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, and UNHCR, along with its partner NGOs delivering cash assistance to persons in refugeelike situation.

Peaceful Co-existence Projects

and community support initiatives are launched through Armenia. Two municipalities and five community-based organizations were provided with technical assistance.