Armenia: Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Hailstorm - DREF Operation n° MDRAM005

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 27 June 2019 a hailstorm has damaged almost all yield capacity of 14 communities in Shirak region in Armenia. This storm was already the third to hit Armenia within a month. According to results of the rapid assessment conducted by the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) and Shirak regional authorities, 14 communities and about 3,900 households have been affected. 960 households in the four most affected communities have lost 80 to 100 per cent of their yield capacity. Therefore, these four most affected communities were selected to be targeted by the DREF operation.

According to information provided by regional authorities, in Karnut community, the hail damaged 100 per cent of 214.4 hectares of wheat, barley, oat, potatoes and other crops. Basen community has 619.5 hectares of damaged crops. According to local information, the crops have been left without leaves after the hail and thus the annual harvest is completely destroyed. Hovit has 255 hectares of cultivated land destroyed by the hail. Saratak community had approx. 400 hectares of wheat destroyed by the hail. Damages to other communities count from 30 to 60 per cent for almost all types of crops. Moreover, a few houses and cattle farms had roofs and windows damaged, but not in a large scale.