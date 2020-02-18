Armenia Elaborates New Migration Concept with IOM Support

Yerevan – The landlocked, mountainous country of Armenia has for many years seen a robust migration landscape, with a diaspora that significantly exceeds its resident population.

Last week, in the capital Yerevan, work began on the latest State Migration Management Concept, which sets out to respond to developments that are taking place both in Armenia and outside of its borders.

“We want to support important state priorities related to the demographic challenges the country is facing now, managing immigration flows to Armenia and consider migration in the sustainable development context,” noted Ilona Ter-Minasyan, Head of the IOM Office in Armenia.

Government, UN and other partners gathered under the auspices of Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, with the full support of IOM to begin work on the new Concept.

Mr Sharp commended the work of the UN Migration Network, saying it would “facilitate effective, timely and coordinated United Nations system-wide actions supporting and contributing to the implementation of the Migration management concept and commitments under Global Compact on Migration”.

The Concept sets comprehensive and balanced vision for migration governance in Armenia, focusing on migration management, the improvement of the demographic situation, fighting irregular migration, migrant rights, protection of asylum seekers and refugees, improved integration, enhancing the development potential of migration, crisis preparedness and more.

“Evidence-based, whole-of-government approach and strong partnerships are three fundamental principles for the migration management and related policy formulation in Armenia,” stressed the Head of the National Migration Service, Armen Ghazaryan.

He also affirmed that the new Concept of state migration management in Armenia is designed to support the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and accelerate implementation of Armenia’s commitments under Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, Global Compact on Refugees,1951 Refuge Convention and 1967 Protocol.

