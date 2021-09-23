Armenia: Capacity & Vulnerability Assessment, September 2021

Context & Rationale

Background

Due to hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) 90,000 people fled to the Republic of Armenia, of which an estimated 36,989 remain displaced

Those residing in Armenia have had considerable humanitarian needs ranging from shelter, food, health, education, and livelihoods

Host communities have experienced stress in their capacity to provide basic services such as energy and utilities, education, healthcare, security services, etc