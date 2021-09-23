Armenia
Armenia: Capacity & Vulnerability Assessment, September 2021
Attachments
Context & Rationale
Background
Due to hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) 90,000 people fled to the Republic of Armenia, of which an estimated 36,989 remain displaced
Those residing in Armenia have had considerable humanitarian needs ranging from shelter, food, health, education, and livelihoods
Host communities have experienced stress in their capacity to provide basic services such as energy and utilities, education, healthcare, security services, etc
Compounded by the COVID-19 epidemic in Armenia, the displacement crisis added additional stress on government, host communities and institutions and their capacities to address the essential needs of host communities and people in a refugee-like situation
Intended Impact
This Capacity & Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) intends to inform the integration of the humanitarian-development nexus in addressing the aftermath of the 2020 shocks in Armenia, through providing evidence to support targeting the recovery efforts led by UNDP Armenia and the programming of the Early Recovery Working Group
The information on services access gained from household (HH) level and service providers aims to support context-relevant programming in the specific regions that experienced the heaviest influx of people in refugee-like situation
The institutional focus of the CVA is geared toward informing interventions aimed at longer term structural change to ensure service provision for all people residing in Armenia