Armenia: Area-Based Risk Assessment in Tsaghkadzor consolidate community - Kotayk region, August 2022

SUMMARY

Natural and man-made disasters have been threats for Armenia for years. According to the national statistics as well as historical data, natural hazards (e.g. earthquakes) and manmade disasters (e.g. fires) have persistently occurred in Armenia over the last decades.

Adding to this, the previous studies such as Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) and Capacity and Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) carried out by IMPACT Initiatives (2021) reveals the need for preparedness to disasters in the rural communities, especially for the refugee-like population moved from the Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of hostilities in 2020.

With this in mind, IMPACT Initiatives, along with his sister organization ACTED, carried out Area-based Risk Assessment (ABRA) in the mountainous region of Kotayk under the funding of Swiss Development and Cooperation Agency. The project was conducted in the Tsaghkadzor consolidated community and thus also included the settlements within the community – Tsaghakdzor, Meghradzor, Aghavnadzor, Artavaz, Marmarik, Hankavan.

The project localized the hazard risk according to the local climate and measured its impact on the community. Out of 302 hazards, included in the UNDRR/ISC Sendai Hazard Definition and Classification Review, ABRA covered 8 major ones of more perceived concern in mountainous communities, namely earthquake, landslides, flood, wildfire, drought, cold wave, biodeversity loss, and technological hazards.

The project reveals that even though there are several natural and anthropogenic hazards the Tsaghkadzor consolidated community is exposed to, each settlement is being affected differently depending on the hazard exposure, coping capacity, adaptive capacity, and susceptability.

On top of this, Meghradzor and Aghavnadzor settlements has the highest level of multi-hazard risk, in terms of drought, hazardous facilities, landlides and floods.

Meghradzor is the most exposed to hazards due to the highest population density. Poor infrustructure condition increase Meghradzor vulnerability to some hazard. This reveals the need to rehabilitate the water drainage pipeline channels and mitigation of flash flooding and mudslide/rockslide into the community from old degraded soviet infrastructure.

Hankavan is the most vulnerable to hazards due to the longest distance to service (i.e health care) and high percent of population involved in agriculture.

Tsaghkadzor urban settlement and Artavaz rural settlement are the least at risk settlements due to lower hazard exposure and higher coping capacity.

The project also provides recommendation on disaster risk reduction, which were developed and discusssed at the stakeholder workshop Safeguarding Mountain Communitie: case study on the Tsaghkadzor consolidated community. While considering the international best practices, the recommendations were also localized according to the local climate, mountainous relief and feasibility.

Within the scope of the project, ACTED has also invested in disaster risk-related activity in the Tsaghkadzor community. After the site examination and discussion with local and regional authorities, ACTED made the decision to provide three sound announcement system to three different settlements aiming to support in improving emergency management communication with residents.