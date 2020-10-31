Americares Sends Emergency Medical Aid to Armenia

Stamford, Conn. – Oct. 29, 2020 – Americares has nearly $1 million in critical medicine and medical supplies on the way to hospitals and health facilities in Armenia treating those caught in the midst of the escalating Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Americares is delivering nearly 6 tons of medicine and relief items, including antibiotics, wound-care supplies, disinfectants, intravenous fluids and other life-saving items. The medicine, which departs from Americares global distribution center in Connecticut today, is destined for Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, where an Americares partner organization, The Armenia Artsakh Fund, will distribute it to 20 public hospitals and clinics in six regions, including Stepanakert Republican Hospital in Nagorno-Karabakh.

A decades-long dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh reignited on Sept. 27, and the humanitarian situation is escalating with civilians killed and injured and 75,000 people displaced. Nagorno-Karabakh has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since war ended in 1994. Despite an internationally-brokered ceasefire in 1994, occasional flare-ups in fighting have not been uncommon in the 30 years since fighting officially concluded.

“As the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues, medicines and medical supplies will be urgently needed,” said Americares Director of Asia and Eurasia Programs Joan Littlefield. “This shipment will help ensure medical professionals have the supplies they need to save lives and continue essential services.”

Americares has been providing assistance to Armenia since the Spitak earthquake in 1988, delivering medicine and medical supplies to support health services for disaster survivors and families in need. Over the past 32 years, the health-focused relief and development organization has provided over $195 million in medicine and medical supplies to support health services in Armenia, largely through partnerships with the California-based The Armenia Artsakh Fund and its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund.

Americares has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in warehouses in the U.S., Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. The organization responds to approximately 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings disaster preparedness programs to vulnerable communities. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $18 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.