ACAPS Short note Azerbaijan and Armenia Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh – 11 October 2020

Key findings:

On 27 September, heavy fighting broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces in and around the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region is recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is de-facto controlled by an ethnic Armenian administration.

Shelling and rocket fire have targeted densely populated cities and essential civilian infrastructure such as schools and hospitals in Nagorno-Karabakh and in neighbouring territories. Artillery fire has destroyed or seriously damaged hundreds of homes.

Violence has displaced up to half of the region’s population, some 70,000 people.

The consequences of the conflict extend further north has had a negative impact on water supply and access to farmlands for civilians living along the border.

While a permanent end to hostilities is a complex and long-term goal, a humanitarian ceasefire came into effect on 10 October.