40,000 families in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan receive support as ERC winter aid campaign continues

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2022 (WAM) -- Over the past couple of days, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed winter aid, including means of heating, blankets, winter clothing, food and children’s supplies, to 40,000 families in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

This is part of ERC's ongoing efforts to provide winter aid to people affected by harsh weather conditions in several countries.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the aid is part of the ERC's winter aid campaign launched upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to assist people affected by harsh weather conditions in 26 countries.

"The ERC has intensified its recent relief efforts, to meet the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership with regard to easing the suffering of people affected by winter weather conditions and enhancing their living conditions," he added.

Al Falahi stressed the ERC’s response was rapid in light of the harsh weather conditions, thus relieving the suffering of thousands of refugees and displaced people.

WAM/Amjad Saleh