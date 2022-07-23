Weekly Situation Report on Monkeypox Multi-Country Outbreak Response - Region of the Americas Issue 6, published 22 July 2022

As of 21 July 2022,

15,734 confirmed cases of monkeypox from 75 countries, areas, and territories globally: 74% in the European Region, 24% in the Region of the Americas, 2% in the Africa Region, <1% in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and <1% in the Western Pacific Region.

3,772 confirmed cases from 18 countries and territories in the Americas: o 1,791 additional confirmed cases and 3 additional countries reporting confirmed cases since the last Situation Report on 14 July 2022.

Most of confirmed cases are male (99%), 79% are aged 25 to 45 years old, and most self-identify as men who have sex with other men.