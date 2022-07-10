Weekly Situation Report on Monkeypox Multi-Country Outbreak Response - Region of the Americas Issue 4, published 8 July 2022

Highlights

As of 7 July 2022,

• 7,629 confirmed cases of monkeypox from 61 countries, areas, and territories globally: 83% in the European Region, 14% in the Region of the Americas, 2% in the Africa Region, <1% in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and <1% in the Western Pacific Region. One (1) death has been reported in Nigeria and two (2) in the Central African Republic (2).

• 1,185 confirmed cases from 15 countries and territories in the Americas: Argentina (6 cases), the Bahamas (1 case), Brazil (142 cases), Canada (370 cases), Chile (8 cases), Colombia (5 cases), the Dominican Republic (1 case), Ecuador (1 case), Jamaica (1 case), Mexico (27 cases), Panama (1 case), Peru (15 cases), Puerto Rico (1 case), the United States of America (605 cases), and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (1 case).

473 additional confirmed cases and 4 additional countries (the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, and Panama) reporting confirmed cases since the last Situation Report on 30 June 2022.

Most of confirmed cases are male (99%), 79% are aged 25 to 45 years old, and most self-identify as men who have sex with other men.

• Continued increase in autochthonous cases. Almost 60% of cases in the Americas are local transmitted cases.

• In a 6 July 2022 media briefing, the WHO Director-General stated he is planning to reconvene the IHR Emergency Committee for monkeypox during the week of 18 July, or sooner if needed.

• On 6 July 2022, WHO published the External Situation Report #1 for monkeypox. The risk is assessed as Moderate at the global level, High in the WHO European Region, and Moderate in the other WHO Regions.