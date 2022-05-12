Argentina + 5 more
UNHCR Argentina Fact Sheet March 2022
Attachments
Results in 2021
Some 3,314 refugees and migrants in vulnerable situations were through multi-purpose cash assistance to cover their basic needs; while 1,579 were provided with temporary accommodation and 4,718 received clothing items as part of the winterization campaign implemented with PoC led organizations.
Some 3,685 refugees and migrants received free orientation and socio-legal assistance to access asylum, regularization, health services and social protection programs, 27 gender-based violence survivors received psychosocial counselling and safe referral to specialized services and 17 children and adolescents facing protection risks were also assisted and had protection systems activated through safe referrals
6,400 refugees and migrants (65per cent women) were reached through 17 projects interventions jointly implemented with 26 different counterparts (local governments; community-based refugee and migrant associations and civil society organizations) within the framework of theregional response for socioeconomic recovery. In addition, 307 entrepreneurs received cash transfers as seed capital and technical assistance to start or strengthen their productive initiatives