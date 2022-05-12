UNHCR Argentina Fact Sheet March 2022

Results in 2021

Some 3,314 refugees and migrants in vulnerable situations were through multi-purpose cash assistance to cover their basic needs; while 1,579 were provided with temporary accommodation and 4,718 received clothing items as part of the winterization campaign implemented with PoC led organizations.

Some 3,685 refugees and migrants received free orientation and socio-legal assistance to access asylum, regularization, health services and social protection programs, 27 gender-based violence survivors received psychosocial counselling and safe referral to specialized services and 17 children and adolescents facing protection risks were also assisted and had protection systems activated through safe referrals