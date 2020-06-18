Southern Cone Situation Report - May 2020

Situation

• The humanitarian impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants from Venezuela continues to be tough and disproportionate, since most of them have lost their jobs and livelihoods. Many are lacking shelter, food and money to pay for their basic needs, while others are confronted with homelessness.

• Refugees and migrants also face difficulties accessing social programmes due to lack of documentation and/or not complying with requirements related to the length of their residence in these countries.

• Movement restrictions were partially lifted in all of four countries, mostly in Paraguay and Uruguay, while stricter measures remained in place in main urban centres of Argentina and Bolivia. Borders in the four countries remain closed.

• Partners became aware and provided emergency assistance to refugees and migrants from Venezuela who tested positive with COVID-19 in Bolivia and Argentina, complementing national support services.

• Some refugees and migrants approached partnersin Argentina and Bolivia requesting assistance to return to Venezuela, reflecting the dire situation in which they have been living over the past two and a half months due to the pandemic.

• Representatives of the governments of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay attended the Pledging Conference in solidarity with Venezuelan refugees and migrants on 26 May, co-organized by the EU and Spain, Canada and Norway with the support of UNHCR and IOM, adressing the donor community and showing their commited support in the search of solutions for refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the sub-region.