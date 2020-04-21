Southern Cone Situation Report - March 2020

Situation

• On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic disease. By the end of March, the number of infected persons in the subregion exceeded more than 1,000, with the most cases present in Argentina. In order to contain the spread of the disease, governments in the Southern Cone implemented a series of measures that include self-isolation and the closure of borders.

• Due to the self-isolation measures, many regularization procedures have been put on hold, leaving many refugees and migrants with irregular status. However, governments in the subregion have implemented exemplary measures to protect the rights of refugees and migrants such as the automatic extension of residencies (Argentina and Bolivia), access to territory for those in need of international protection and seeking family reunification (Uruguay) and remote registration of asylum claims (Paraguay).

• The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has a greater impact on the most vulnerable groups, such as informal workers. Several reports of refugees and migrants from Venezuela who work in the informal sector or who have been fired from their jobs have been received by partners in the Southern Cone, leaving this population with no means of income and increasing their vulnerability.

• Discriminatory manifestations have been reported across the subregion, with some cases of refugees and migrants being evicted from or not admitted into accommodation facilities for fear of contagion. Also, some refugees and migrants from Venezuela find it hard to meet quarantine requirements as they live in crowded spaces with their whole families.