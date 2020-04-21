Southern Cone Situation Report - January and February 2020

Situation

In spite of recent political changes in the Southern Cone countries - fragile socio-economic environment and overloaded migration and asylum systems - open door policies have remained in place for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the sub-region.

In Bolivia, positive steps were made to facilitate the stay and transit of refugees and migrants, especially for children without documentation, and in January and February some 54 Venezuelans were recognized as refugees in the country.

Luis Lacalle Pou was sworn in as President of Uruguay after winning November's runoff by a close margin against the Broad Front's Daniel Martinez. Pou has the support of five centre-right parties, including his National Party, as well as a majority in Congress. His government has included attracting migrants among its top priorities.