Southern Cone Situation Report - April 2020

Situation

• Movement restrictions remained in place in the four countries of the Southern Cone. The number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela with no means of income to fulfill their basic needs and with more need of assistance increased, even in persons who were already settled in their host communities.

Moreover, the lack of sufficient accommodation facilities that receive refugees and migrants and meet quarantine requirements made the self-isolation even harder.

• In the beginning of the month, partners reported several casess of refugees and migrants from Venezuela stranded in border areas. Incidents of xenophobia were reported by partners in Bolivia, with refugees and migrants being stigmatized and evicted from apartments/hostels or not admitted into emergency shelters/hostels for fear of contagion. Partners reported cases of attempts of irregular crossings by Venezuelans in Bolivia. Family reunification and requests to return to Venezuela were received by partners in Argentina and Bolivia.

• Uruguay regulated by decree an exception on access to the territory for those in need of international protection and those seeking family reunification. The governments of Argentina and Bolivia extended the validity of resident permits and asylumseeker documentation, while the government of Paraguay also extended the expiration date of the documentation issued by the national migration authorities. All countries formally established a procedures for registering asylum applications via e-mail.