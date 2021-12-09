RMRP 2022 Southern Cone

SITUATION

The Southern Cone sub-region has traditionally been marked by favorable reception conditions. However, following extended border closures due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, and due to the pandemic’s impact on national economies, the overall situation of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and affected host communities in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay has worsened in comparison to previous years, including as obstacles to accessing territories and legal stay arrangements, as well as barriers to requesting asylum and other documentation procedures, have become more recurrent.

The prevalence of basic needs – such as shelter, water, food and health services – threaten the lives and well-being of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, particularly of those who are transiting through Bolivia, mainly to Chile, and, to some extent, of those in-transit through border areas of Argentina and Uruguay to main urban areas such as Buenos Aires and Montevideo. Meanwhile, once in Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay, a significant percentage of refugees and migrants from Venezuela do not have adequate documentation to access basic services like health and education or basic social protection programs.

In terms of integration, refugees and migrants from Venezuela have become unemployed at far higher rates than host populations in 2021, representing a significant challenge to self-sufficiency: in Argentina, 15 per cent of Venezuelans surveyed were unemployed compared to 9.8 per cent of the general population; in Uruguay, 19 per cent compared to 9.5 per cent; in Paraguay, 33 per cent compared to 8.1 percent; and in Bolivia, 62 per cent compared to 7.6 per cent.