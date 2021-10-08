Red Cross set to launch Humanitarian Logistics Hub in the Southern Cone of the Americas

Buenos Aires, 8 October 2021- The Argentine Red Cross (ARC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will launch a Humanitarian Logistics Hub to expand the Red Cross humanitarian response across Southern Cone countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The Humanitarian Hub will have the capacity to pre-position sufficient humanitarian aid to address the needs of up to 10,000 people affected by emergencies and disasters.

The Humanitarian Hub is located at Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Buenos Aires. It will operate with support from the Cargo Terminal of Argentina, a logistics unit for international trade led by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 (AA2000), the country’s largest private airport operator.

Jagan Chapagain, IFRC Secretary General, said:

"This Hub allows us to deliver humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable communities, faster and more efficiently. Argentina will be the point from which we will mobilize immediate assistance in water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter, and food security to support people affected by crises and disasters in Southern Cone countries. This strategic and innovative space joins our global network of humanitarian logistics centres and strengthen our collaboration withnational authorities, the private sector, and other stakeholders.”

The services provided by the Hub include procurement and transportation, warehousing and handling, contingency stock, specialized logistics support, and training and capacity building of the neighbouring National Red Cross Societies and other institutions. The Hub will also host the Humanitarian Innovation Laboratory, aimed at providing innovative solutions to the most urgent social, economic and development problems in the region.

Diego Tipping, President of the Argentine Red Cross, said:

“This space strengthens the role that Argentina is playing as a leader in* the humanitarian field and fosters the bilateral and multilateral cooperation among national governments, regional mechanisms, and the United Nations system. Based on the multiple alliances that the Argentine Red Cross has with national companies and corporations, the Hub will also pay special attention to the local purchase of supplies, encouraging local production, which is crucial to support the economic growth of the country*.”

The Presidency of Argentina has sponsored the agreement between AA2000, the IFRC and Argentine Red Cross. The Secretary General of the IFRC, Jagan Chapagain, was in Argentina on Friday 8 October, to sign the agreement and visit the site of the new Hub.

Since April 2020, AA2000 has provided a warehouse space to the Argentine Red Cross, for the storage of humanitarian supplies used by the National Society in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Buenos Aires:Santiago Ramayo, sramayo@cruzroja.org.ar, +54 9 11 4937-3134

In Panama: Susana Arroyo, susana.arroyo@ifrc.org, +507 69993199