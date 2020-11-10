R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - September 2020

Situation

• Argentina’s coronavirus lockdown continued during September with some inland provinces which are witnessing a worrying increase in cases. The Government of Paraguay approved the gradual reopening of the Friendship Bridge that links the Paraguayan town of Ciudad del Este with the Brazilian city of Foz de Iguazú. The first commercial fights between Paraguay and Uruguay were approved for passengers submitting negative COVID-19 tests, accreditation of international health insurance and signing an affidavit for 14 September. Border closures were maintained in the four countries.

• Partners learned several cases of Venezuelans who entered Argentina within the framework of the "Program for Assistance to Venezuelan Migrants" (established in 2019) are being subject to unprecedented requirements in order to advance in their regularization processes in the country. Most of the accounts mention having received intimidation when they do not have valid passports / IDs and the presentation of criminal records from Venezuela for the change of category from temporary to permanent. R4V partners will continue to monitor the situation and will make the pertinent consultations with the competent authorities.

• The housing situation of refugees and migrants continued to deteriorate in Argentina. Although the decree that prohibits evictions remains in force until the end of January 2021, different measures of coercion have been reported to R4V partners, used mainly by landlords and managers of informal tenancies to force the exit of those who cannot pay for the accommodation.

• There were attempts by Venezuelans to move irregularly among borders of Southern Cone countries, mainly in Bolivia and Paraguay. Partners also received requests from Venezuelan refugees and migrants to return to Venezuela from Argentina. Groups of families were reported to have crossed from Argentina to Uruguay claiming asylum.