R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - October 2020

Situation

• Borders in the sub-region began to open partially again. In Argentina, in spite of the spike of cases during October,the country opened its air borders to receive tourists from neighbouring countries, who would not need to comply with a mandatory quarantine period upon arrival. Paraguay ordered the reopening of 13 border points, including the Asunción International Airport and the cities of Encarnación, Ciudad del Este, Mayor Infante Rivarola and Pedro Juan Caballero, among others. Tourists and non-resident foreigners can enter the country. Meanwhile, Uruguay still keeps its borders closed to most arrivals from foreign countries.

• Partners in Bolivia noticed during October an increasing trend of entries of refugee and migrant families from Venezuela in Desaguadero, Bolivia, coming from Peru through unauthorized border crossing points despite borders remaining closed due to COVID-19 preventative measures. Most of them arrive in very poor health conditions (severe symptoms of “altitude sickness”) and expressed their intention to continue traveling to Chile through the Pisiga-Colchane border (average crossings of 150 persons on a daily basis). In Bolivia as well, R4V partners identified an increase in Venezuelan unaccompanied and separated children during the month and accompanied them for treatment by national and local government entities dealing with childhood issues.

• Five Venezuelan families (25 people, including 4 children and adolescents) were identified during the month entering Uruguay from Argentina through the Paysandú-Colón border (up until September, Paysandú had not been identified as an entry point for refugees and migrants from Venezuela into Uruguay). All of the people who entered made asylum claims at the border and were assisted by partners.