R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - November 2021

November began with Argentina opening its frontiers to tourists from all countries with complete vaccination and a negative PCR test. The Ministry of Health was given the power to grant exceptions to compliance with the requirements. However, no exceptions have been made available for asylum-seekers, family reunifications, or other humanitarian reasons. Argentine Ministry of Transportation authorized and enabled the restarting of international land passenger transportation services, with Paraguay as the first country to sign the agreement. On 17 November the coach services began to operate and talks were underway during the month with the remaining neighboring countries to resume international bus services. As fears over spread of new Omicron COVID-19 variant, Argentina's government announced the implementation of a health pass to attend activities in closed spaces. Moreover, Argentina announced it will offer a third dose of coronavirus vaccine to “the entire population six months after the second dose,” with the government hoping to reach the elderly “before autumn.” Bolivia registered an increase of 13 per cent in COVID-19 cases over the last week of November and completed eight consecutive weeks with a sustained rise in infections. The Government has reinforced vaccination and the distribution of medicines and equipment for the care of the coronavirus patients. Health Minister Jeyson Auza pointed out that "six departments registered an escalation of cases, and three declines," with Santa Cruz, the country's economic engine, registering 54 per cent of cases. Paraguay imposed a travel ban on foreigners from 10 African countries in a bid to prevent entry of the Omicron COVID-19 variant by the end of the month. Health ministers of Paraguay and Brazil signed the agreement to articulate and coordinate health actions between the border towns of Ciudad del Este and Foz de Iguazú. The agreement entails the formation of Binational Border Health Teams, to define the guidelines and mechanisms for bilateral coordination in health to minimize the health risks related to COVID-19 and other public health events. On 1 November, Uruguay's borders were opened after 20 months where they remained closed. Foreigners arriving in the country may be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of December. Despite the menace of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, authorities do not foresse implementing further restrictions.