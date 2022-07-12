R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - May 2022

As of 1 May, Chile reopened 22 land border crossings with Argentina, Bolivia and Peru that had been closed since 17 March 2020 after the arrival of COVID-19. In Desaguadero (Bolivia’s border with Peru) R4V partners reported anthe entry of 114 refugees and migrants from Venezuela during the second half of the month entering through that border and requesting humanitarian assistance. Despite the fact that most Venezuelan refugees and migrants met the requirements for regular entry to Bolivia, due to lack of knowledge on the procedure, some were entering irregularly. Once in Bolivia, some Venezuelans who were informed by R4V partners about the difficulties with entry into Chile evaluated the possibility of continuing their transit to Argentina, Paraguay or returning to Peru. In terms of health and protection, R4V partners identified vulnerable groups of pregnant women and separated or unaccompanied children among those arriving. In Pisiga (at the border with Chile) departures of Venezuelans continued while the military presence on the Chilean side to control irregular entries diminished.On 10 May, partners observed 439 refugees and migrants leaving Bolivia for Chile in a single day at Pisiga (border with Chile), most arriving directly from Desaguaderond those who can not afford the transportation from Peru by organized criminal groups usually stay up to three days in Oruro. During the first half of May, an R4V partners’ shelter in Pisiga received approximately 60 refugees and migrants, mostly Venezuelan women and girls. In the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, partners provided assistance to at least 32 refugees and migrants who had entered the country mostly irregularly (14) through Desaguadero (border with Peru) and Guayaramerin (border with Brazil). During the last week of May, R4V partners in Villamontes assisted some 15 refugees and migrants in transit to Paraguay with humanitarian assistance and advice to meet the current health requirements for entering the country.