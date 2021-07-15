R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - May 2021

Argentina’s deadly COVID-19 second wave showed no sign of slowing, after another record-breaking week of infections and fatalities. The country’s daily caseloads were regularly surpassing 30,000 over the last weeks of May. According to official data, occupation of intensive care units (ICUs) nationwide stood at 77.1 percent by the end of the month. President Alberto Fernández announced a nine-day lockdown on 21 May until midnight on 30 May, declaring Argentina is in "the worst moment" of the pandemic. In Bolivia, the third wave of coronavirus infections hit after registering a daily average of 2,000 to 3,000 cases in May. Hospitals were overcrowded in several cities, forcing authorities to apply new restrictions while the COVID-19 vaccination campaign proceeded slowly. The most affected regions were Santa Cruz, to the east; Cochabamba, a central region; Oruro, to the west, and La Paz, in which restrictive measures were taken. Despite some cases of refugees and migrants in vulnerable irregular situations having received the vaccine, there is still no established mechanism which facilitates their vaccination. Paraguay ranked first in the world for the worst death rate due to COVID-19 at the end of May, surpassing Uruguay on the list of nations with the most deaths per million inhabitants. This month was the deadliest of the pandemic, and even exceeded the death toll during all of 2020. President Mario Abdo announced the extension of sanitary measures until 7 June. Uruguay surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 deaths on 26 May, making it the country with the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in the world during May, even though 47 per cent of the population had already received a dose of a vaccine, and 28 percent had received both.