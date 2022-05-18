R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - March 2022

At the end of March, the government of Argentina announced that entry requirements to the country would be normalized to pre- pandemic conditions. Border crossings will be reopened and a sworn statement will be required from residents and non-residents and COVID-19 insurance for international tourists. The new measures would imply the elimination of the requirements for negative PCR tests and a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into Argentina. In Bolivia, a decrease in COVID-19 infections was reported at the end of March, and there was a 10-fold reduction in the fatality rate compared to the first wave. Despite the improvement in indicators, the government continued to encourage the population to maintain biosecurity measures and to get vaccinated. In Paraguay, it was announced that the decree that established restrictions to contain the spread of the virus would not be extended in the face of a decline in the numbers of infections and deaths. However, the requirements to wear a mask in closed places and to present a vaccination card to enter the country remained in place. As of 23 March, 80 percent of the population in Uruguay had received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A decree was issued that allows entry into the country with a rapid antigen test and removed the obligation of a PCR test. The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) analyzed data on the pandemic that marked a downward trend and contemplated the possibility of decreeing the end of the pandemic.