R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - March 2021

In Argentina, the President called for greater caution amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19, especially given that neighbouring Brazil is registering record caseloads. The government supsended all flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico until further notice. Uruguay suffered a rise in coronavirus cases that is putting the health system at risk, while still managing to inoculate a large part of its population. The new Brazilian variation of COVID-19 was identified already in 7 departments of the country. Vaccination has begun at an advanced pace in the country, but only for those with a valid Uruguayan identity document. Paraguay's coronavirus infection rate has soared during March, becoming one of the worst in the Americas, and its already shaky health system has been stretched to the breaking point. The borders remain open, with strict controls over fulfillment of requirements for entry. Bolivia announced the closure of its border with Brazil as of 2 April and ordered to speed up vaccination campaigns at the end of the month in towns on the border with Brazil, due to fears that the new COVID-19 variant may be circulating.