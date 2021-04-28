Argentina + 5 more
R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - March 2021
Situation
In Argentina, the President called for greater caution amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19, especially given that neighbouring Brazil is registering record caseloads. The government supsended all flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico until further notice. Uruguay suffered a rise in coronavirus cases that is putting the health system at risk, while still managing to inoculate a large part of its population. The new Brazilian variation of COVID-19 was identified already in 7 departments of the country. Vaccination has begun at an advanced pace in the country, but only for those with a valid Uruguayan identity document. Paraguay's coronavirus infection rate has soared during March, becoming one of the worst in the Americas, and its already shaky health system has been stretched to the breaking point. The borders remain open, with strict controls over fulfillment of requirements for entry. Bolivia announced the closure of its border with Brazil as of 2 April and ordered to speed up vaccination campaigns at the end of the month in towns on the border with Brazil, due to fears that the new COVID-19 variant may be circulating.
At the border between Bolivia and Peru, a steady flow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants continues to arrive in Desaguadero. Of those interviewed in March by an R4V partner, over 40 per cent indicated their intentions to stay in Bolivia, 30 per cent were in transit to Chile and the other 30 per cent to Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
The situation in Argentina's northwest border with Bolivia continues to show a steady flow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela arriving to the city of La Quiaca (Jujuy), where partners in the field continue providing protection and humanitarian assistance. Partners also reported irregular movements through the "frontera seca" between Argentina and Uruguay to enter Uruguay, hundreds every week, and a dramatic increase in the need for food, shelter and sanitation.