R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - June 2021

Argentina continued going through a second wave of the pandemic and was among countries with the highest number of daily cases and deaths in the world. While new cases have started to decline, there are fears over the imminent arrival of the more contagious Delta strain. The government announced that it will limit the number of citizens and resident foreigners who can enter the country each day to 600 individuals, starting on 28 June. Borders remain closed for non-resident foreigners in the country through any airport, port, international crossing or border center. The entry of foreigners for family reunification is suspended at least until 9 July inclusive. Any exceptional situation of this type must be resolved at the nearest Argentine consulate and will be treated as an entry for humanitarian reasons. Bolivia continued facing the third wave of the pandemic with daily reports of more than 3,000 cases and more than a hundred deaths. The vaccination plan continues, but has had some setbacks because some vaccine stocks are already running low. President Luis Arce has pledged a "massive" vaccination drive in July and August. In Paraguay, hospitalizations for COVID-19 keep the already precarious public health system saturated. At the end of the month, the Government received 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that will help reinforce the vaccination plan. Vaccination for June is focused on people who are fifty years old or older. Previously, vacciation preference focused on older adults, pregnant women with twenty weeks of gestation and health personnel. Uruguay reinforced the entry requirements to its territory in the face of the threat posed by the Delta variant of the new coronavirus, of which no cases have yet been registered in the country. All persons entering Uruguay must undergo a PCR test 72 hours before entering the country and then another on the seventh day from the first test, or, if the test comes out positive, undergoing a 14-day isolation period. Uruguay began to implement the registry of refugee and migrant applicants without Uruguayan identity card to include them in the vaccination plan.